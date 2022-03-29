Indian steel-makers step up exports to Europe

Indian steel majors are tapping into the export market, primarily Europe, as supply glut from Russia, Ukraine and China lead to a jump in spot steel prices there. Indian steel majors, as per market sources, have seen an at least 5 percentage point jump in exports to Europe which now stands at between 30 and 35 per cent of total production.

Spot price variation is close to ₹15,000 per tonne (between Europe and India) or around $2000 per tonne, thereby making exports an attractive proposition.

Indian steel majors normally export close to 20-25 per cent of their product, with Europe being a major buyer. The quartet of JSW, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) continue to be the major exporters.

Around 81 per cent of the country’s steel production comes from private players while 19 per cent comes from the PSUs.

According to data available from the Ministry of Steel, exports (of finished steel) has risen by 30 per cent y-o-y , to 12.29 million for an 11-month-period of FY22 (April - February). In the corresponding period last fiscal, finished steel exports stood at around 9.5 million tonnes.

“Yes, exports are moving up and it accounts for around 35 per cent of our production, up from the 25-30 per cent levels during normal times. Considering some of the booking trends, exports could be up to around 40 per cent in April,” VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL told BusinessLine.

JSW refused to comment on the matter.

According to Ranjan Dhar, CMO, AMNS, exports account for “approximately 10-15 per cent” of its annual production of 7.5 million tonne. The focus continues to be on catering to domestic demand.

“There has been some increase in prices primarily because of input cost rise like that of Australian coking coal. But, in terms of volume growth there has not been much jump for us. Moreover, there is good domestic demand that we are catering to,” he said.

European demand

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has severely hit supplies in the European market. Both Russia and Ukraine were major suppliers, with close to 3 - 4 million tonnes of steel supplies coming in per month from each of these countries. With the war, there is now a glut of “at least 4-5 million tonnes per month”, which is being met through Indian and Chinese imports.

AMNS’s Dhar added that steel production in China has been lower on y-o-y basis impacting supplies, which has further accelerated the price situation in Europe.

Market sources say an impending lockdown in Tangshan in China–known as the steel city has led to further volatility on steel prices. Global Times in a report mentioned that the largest steel-producing city in North China’s Hebei Province, had strict traffic controls and other anti-epidemic measures after new Covid-19 cases were reported there, leaving many steelmakers and related businesses to halt production and evaluate impact.

“Even if the war were to stop today, we do not see a situation where high prices of steel would come down in six to eight months. For one, Ukraine would look to rebuild itself and there are high chances of it becoming a net importer of steel; rather than being an exporter, at least for a period of time,” JSPL’s Sharma explained.