Mercedes-Benz’s R&D centre in India is the company’s second-largest, contributing significantly to its global portfolio, and as the car becomes more of a digital product, the talent required for the kind of software know-how required is where India comes into play, Manu Saale, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, told businessline.

The company has a team of around 7,000 people in its R&D centre in India.

“There is literally everything in a Mercedes-Benz that is being done from India — styling the car, developing the powertrain, battery and battery management, software, manufacturing engineering — we are involved in every aspect of the car development,” said Saale.

Vision EQXX

During its third edition of the SAFE ROADS India Summit in Bengaluru, the luxury carmaker also unveiled the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX for the first time in India. According to the company, Vision EQXX has a range to cover a distance of 1,000 km on a single charge.

“The prototype demonstrates how efficient, sustainable and luxurious electromobility can be. It represents a Mercedes-Benz technology programme that is accelerating its transformation into an all-electric and software-driven company,” said Mercedes.

Saale noted, “Safety has been an integral part of Mercedes and this year’s theme is safety and sustainability — and our EQXX is a version of it. It is a vision — we learned a lot while building this model and some of the learnings will be transferred to the EQ family. India contributed to the engineering challenges of optimisation — aerodynamics on the front grill, the tail shape, design and style, building the software bit and more.”

Vehicle safety

According to Paul Dick, head of vehicle safety, the company is the pioneer in vehicle safety.

“SAFE ROADS is an initiative that underlines all aspects of road safety comprehensively and will go a long way in making Indian roads safer. To reinforce our commitment to make roads safer, globally, we announced our commitment to the vision of accident-free driving by 2050. This is our holistic and data driven approach to protect all road users with both active and passive safety systems and we are committed to making this a reality,” he added.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) was started in 1996 and is the largest research and development centre for Mercedes-Benz Group AG outside of Germany. It plays a prominent role in the development of new technologies like connected, autonomous, shared and electric in the mobility world.