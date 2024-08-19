Telco SaaS start-up Aprecomm is looking to enter markets in the US, UK, Latin America, and South East Asia in the next 6-9 months, said CEO and Founder, Pramod Gummaraj.

“We already have paying customers in the US (Viaero) and South East Asia. Last week, we signed up two customers in LATAM. While we have been remotely trying to sell in these markets via channel partners, we will now have direct sales personnel there to speed up growth. The channel partner will allow us to sample the market,” Gummaraj said.

The company is building a significant in-country presence in its target territories to support its customers locally. It already has team members in the US, UK, Latin America, and South East Asia. Alongside, potential targets for the company include the UK’s alternative network (ALTNets) providers who are challenging established players. The company said it can help these ALTNets optimise customer experience which is an important differentiator.

Mauritius Telecom is an Aprecomm customer in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. “We work with the top three players in the Philippines - Globe Telecom, PLDT, and Converge and with customers like Tgaia in Japan.”

Market share

The company also works with most of the top 10 internet service providers (ISPs) in India, which is its home market. It has around 15-20 percent of the broadband market share where service providers use its solutions to help their subscribers have a better internet experience.

“The problems we are solving are not specific to tier-one or tier-two cities, but India as a whole,” he said, adding that while much of the focus was on the Indian market in the last two or three years, in the previous 12 months, the company has turned its focus on pushing itself into the global markets.

“Aprecomm helps service providers understand user experience by measuring this experience. We also figured out the reasons subscribers’ experiences are affected, how the network can adapt to the needs of these subscribers, and whether it can auto-heal,” the CEO said. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology to address problems faced by telcos like network optimisation, customer churn, average revenue per user, and more.

In India, the company’s telco customers include ACT Fibernet, Netplus, GTPL, Excitel, and Asianet. Aprecomm also works with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners like HFCL, GX Group, Quantum, Merku, Edgecore, and Relay2 among others.

Recently, ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.), one of India’s largest fiber-focused wired broadband ISPs, also invested in the company.