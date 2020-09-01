IndianOil Board approves proposal to install grassroot needle coker unit

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
The IndianOil board has cleared the Stage-1 approval to install a Grassroot Needle Coker Unit at Paradip Refinery. The proposed unit will have a Calcined Needle Coke (CNC) production capacity of 56 kilo-tonnes per annum and will be using IndianOil Research and Development’s in-house technology. The estimated project cost is ₹1,268 crore.
“With the production of CNC, IndianOil shall enter this niche product segment. CNC is used to produce graphite electrodes for deployment in the high temperature (2800 degrees Centigrade) electric arc furnaces of seel idustry,” a company statement said.
Needle coke is a substitute for natural graphite and offers higher quality consistency. With these technological advancements, needle coke is now used to make the carbon anode of lithium-ion batteries. As electric vehicle (EV) transportation is emerging as a viable option, the production of needle coke (Anode for Li-ion battery).
“This needle coker unit is yet another significant step by IndianOil towards de-risking the uncertainty in the petroleum, oil and lubricants business. The proposed unit will enhance the refinery gross margin and will also demonstrate IndianOil’s capability of supplying indigenously licensed technology in the niche product segments,” SM Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil, said.
Currently, the entire needle coke requirement of the country (80 -100 KTPA) is met through imports. Production of needle coke at Paradip Refinery will reduce import dependency, the statement added.
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, will the moves ...
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
₹1115 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go ...
Ever since the stock of Timken India witnessed a huge fall in March, it has been on an uptrend, continuously ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...