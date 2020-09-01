IndianOil Board approves proposal to install grassroot needle coker unit

The IndianOil board has cleared the Stage-1 approval to install a Grassroot Needle Coker Unit at Paradip Refinery. The proposed unit will have a Calcined Needle Coke (CNC) production capacity of 56 kilo-tonnes per annum and will be using IndianOil Research and Development’s in-house technology. The estimated project cost is ₹1,268 crore.

“With the production of CNC, IndianOil shall enter this niche product segment. CNC is used to produce graphite electrodes for deployment in the high temperature (2800 degrees Centigrade) electric arc furnaces of seel idustry,” a company statement said.

Needle coke is a substitute for natural graphite and offers higher quality consistency. With these technological advancements, needle coke is now used to make the carbon anode of lithium-ion batteries. As electric vehicle (EV) transportation is emerging as a viable option, the production of needle coke (Anode for Li-ion battery).

“This needle coker unit is yet another significant step by IndianOil towards de-risking the uncertainty in the petroleum, oil and lubricants business. The proposed unit will enhance the refinery gross margin and will also demonstrate IndianOil’s capability of supplying indigenously licensed technology in the niche product segments,” SM Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil, said.

Currently, the entire needle coke requirement of the country (80 -100 KTPA) is met through imports. Production of needle coke at Paradip Refinery will reduce import dependency, the statement added.