IndianOil consolidated net up over 2.5 times in Q3

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

iocl

 

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has reported a ₹ 2,695.09 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2019-2020. This is over 2.5 times the ₹ 767.66 crore net profit reported by the company in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income reported a decline of 9.92 per cent to ₹ 1,47,431.05 crore during the period under review from ₹ 1,63,658.84 crore in the comparable period of the fiscal 2018-2019.

Shares of the company were trading 1.10 per cent lower at ₹ 117 a scrip during trade on Thursday.

 

 

