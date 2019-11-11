IndianOil develops winter grade diesel for Ladakh

Start-up Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore
Indian Oil Corporation has developed winter-grade diesel for Ladakh to address the problem of loss of fluidity in fuel during extreme winter conditions.
This product has been developed by IOCL’s Panipat Refinery. A company statement said, “Using the normal grade of diesel fuel becomes an arduous task for the people in the winter months where temperatures fall to sub zero temperatures of nearly –30 degree Celsius.”
“However, the winter grade diesel produced by Panipat Refinery for the first time has a pour point of – 33oC and does not lose its fluidity function even in the extreme winter weather of the region unlike the normal grade of diesel which becomes exceedingly difficult to utilise,” the statement said.
“This winter grade diesel also meets BIS specification of BS-VI grade diesel and has been successfully produced and certified for the first time by Panipat Refinery on November 8, 2019,” the statement added.
The first Tank truck containing winter grade diesel has been flagged off from the Panipat Marketing Complex of IndianOil. Subsequent supplies of winter grade diesel would be done from the Jalandhar POL Terminal from where this fuel grade would reach the Leh and Kargil Depot to meet demands of customers of Leh-Ladakh region during peak winters.
