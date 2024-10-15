State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IoCL) has entered into a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) agreement with EverEnviro Resource Management for advancing biofuel adoption across the country.
The JV will focus on integrating advanced biogas technologies to convert organic waste into Compressed Biogas (CBG), a cleaner and renewable energy source. This will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.
By leveraging their combined expertise, IndianOil and EverEnviro aim to accelerate the deployment of CBG plants nationwide.
These initiatives complement IndianOil’s long-term low-carbon development strategy and achievement of operational Net Zero goal by 2046, which will also help in achieving the Net-Zero target for India by the year 2070.
CBG offers numerous benefits to India and the environment. For the country, it promotes energy security by reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and supports the rural economy by creating local employment opportunities.
