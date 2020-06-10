IndianOil refineries throughput crosses 80 per cent as products demand increases

The crude oil throughput of IndianOil refineries has crossed 80 per cent on Wednesday. Throughput is a measure of the amount of material or items being processed by a refinery.

A company statement said that this is in line with consumption of all petroleum products put together almost doubling in May 2020 as compared to April 2020 levels.

The throughput of IndianOil refineries has raised from about 55 per cent of rated capacity in the beginning of May 2020 to about 78 per cent by the month end, and is 83 per cent as on Wednesday.

The capacity utilisation of the refineries had dropped to almost 39 per cent in the beginning of April 2020.

IndianOil refineries are geared to operate at about 90 per cent of their capacities this month, as products demand in the market increases, together with strategic product exports, the statement said.

In the case of LPG, with IndianOil is rolling out about 25 lakh cylinder refills a day, the average backlog is less than a day.

With increase in demand, IndianOil’s Naphtha Cracker at Panipat is now operating at full capacity, along with downstream units for production of polypropylene, HDPE, LLDPE and MEG. The polypropylene plant at Paradip Refinery has also gone online, while the PX/PTA at Panipat and the LAB unit at Koyali Refinery continued to operate during the lockdown.

IndianOil is on track to spend the approved capital expenditure of ₹ 26,143 crore for 2020-2021. Work on almost 250 major projects has restarted on ground. Major refinery projects on which work has resumed include capacity expansion at Barauni, including petrochemicals component; ethylene glycol project at Paradip; expansion of naphtha cracker at Panipat; and IndMax unit at Bongaigaon, the statement said.

Work has also restarted on other projects like grassroots LPG bottling plants, upcountry terminals/depots and additional facilities/tankage at existing bulk storage locations, the statement added.