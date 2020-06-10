Companies

IndianOil refineries throughput crosses 80 per cent as products demand increases

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

The crude oil throughput of IndianOil refineries has crossed 80 per cent on Wednesday. Throughput is a measure of the amount of material or items being processed by a refinery.

A company statement said that this is in line with consumption of all petroleum products put together almost doubling in May 2020 as compared to April 2020 levels.

The throughput of IndianOil refineries has raised from about 55 per cent of rated capacity in the beginning of May 2020 to about 78 per cent by the month end, and is 83 per cent as on Wednesday.

The capacity utilisation of the refineries had dropped to almost 39 per cent in the beginning of April 2020.

IndianOil refineries are geared to operate at about 90 per cent of their capacities this month, as products demand in the market increases, together with strategic product exports, the statement said.

In the case of LPG, with IndianOil is rolling out about 25 lakh cylinder refills a day, the average backlog is less than a day.

With increase in demand, IndianOil’s Naphtha Cracker at Panipat is now operating at full capacity, along with downstream units for production of polypropylene, HDPE, LLDPE and MEG. The polypropylene plant at Paradip Refinery has also gone online, while the PX/PTA at Panipat and the LAB unit at Koyali Refinery continued to operate during the lockdown.

IndianOil is on track to spend the approved capital expenditure of ₹ 26,143 crore for 2020-2021. Work on almost 250 major projects has restarted on ground. Major refinery projects on which work has resumed include capacity expansion at Barauni, including petrochemicals component; ethylene glycol project at Paradip; expansion of naphtha cracker at Panipat; and IndMax unit at Bongaigaon, the statement said.

Work has also restarted on other projects like grassroots LPG bottling plants, upcountry terminals/depots and additional facilities/tankage at existing bulk storage locations, the statement added.

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sinclairs Hotels re-opens hotels at Siliguri, Burdwan
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.