Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) continues to expand its business in the commercial and industrial LPG segment as the PSU oil major has launched a new video commercial involving Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who will endorse the Indane XTRATEJ LPG brand. The company will soon introduce a new regulator and LPG hose for meeting the requirements in segments such as hotels and hospitality.

V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil unveiled the brand-new video commercial for the Indane XTRATEJ LPG brand at an event in Bengaluru, according to a statement.

K Sailendra, Executive Director (LPG) – HO, IndianOil said the company has witnessed a significant year-on-year growth in the market volume of Indane XTRATEJ LPG. He discussed the upcoming launch of IOC’s high-pressure variable regulator and a commercial LPG Hose, which are currently awaiting approval from LERC, underscoring IndianOil’s commitment to supporting hoteliers and caterers.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor stated that IndianOil for providing a cost-efficient solution through Indane XTRATEJ LPG that conserves LPG in an era where customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly.

While IndianOil initially focused on domestic segments, it extended its focus to commercial sectors. With a whopping 49 per cent market share, IndianOil caters to a staggering 16 crore customer connections and delivers 27 lakh cylinders daily. This achievement is bolstered by an expansive distributor network and modern LPG bottling plants. XTRATEJ promises a minimum 5 percent savings, with the potential for more based on usage, pointed out Kumar.

