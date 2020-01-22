Companies

IndianOil signs MoU with Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

IndianOil has signed an MoU with Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to offer assistance and technical expertise to the country in implementing its National LPG Promotion Policy.

“The purpose of this MoU is to strengthen cooperation between the two parties in the field of petroleum, in particular LPG, in which IOC would support the NPA in the successful implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) of LPG,” and official statement said.

IndianOil will provide support to the NPA in developing Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Standards, a licensing, permit and legal framework, the economics for LPG bottling plants, a pricing structure, and a communication strategy.

