IndianOil subsidiary signs pact to expand LPG business in Bangladesh

IndianOil and Beximco are working to expand their downstream business in Bangladesh and other countries. An agreement for the same has been signed between IOC Middle East FZE, a subsidiary of IndianOil based in Dubai and RR Holdings Limited of Bangladesh’s Beximco Group.

Commenting on the joint venture agreement, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the experience of IndianOil as a pioneer in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana towards enhancing rural penetration of LPG as a clean cooking fuel in India, would help in promoting the use of LPG in Bangladesh.