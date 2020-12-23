IndianOil to invite bids for 15 PEM fuel cell buses

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
IndianOil, the country’s largest refiner and fuel retailer, on Wednesday said it is inviting bids to procure 15 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses. This project is the first-ever attempt to address all the aspects of hydrogen-based mobility as the ultimate green option.
“IndianOil has been pioneering the hydrogen efforts in the country, and this exercise is a part of a bigger project which aims at addressing all aspects of the hydrogen value chain,” S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil said.
He also informed that this venture is supported partially by the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas’ hydrogen corpus fund.
To facilitate the hydrogen supply for refuelling these buses, IndianOil is also setting up demo units for different pathways to produce hydrogen of around one-tonne per day production capacity, at its R&D Centre in Faridabad.
The fuel cell buses would be evaluated in collaboration with the selected OEM partner through a wide-scale field validation exercise in Delhi-NCR on a structured scientific format, the company said.
One of the key ingredients of this project is that the fuel cell stack/system technology would be indigenously developed and manufactured in AatmaNirbhar Bharat’s spirit, thus accelerating the creation of a local ecosystem to support further activities in the hydrogen energy domain, the company added.
