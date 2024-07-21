PSU oil major IndianOil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) has launched Storm-X, a high-octane racing fuel tailored for racing cars, at the Madras International Circuit during the Indian National Car Racing Championship.

IndianOil had entered into a partnership agreement with Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) to support motorsports in India. As part of this collaboration, IndianOil will supply race fuels and lubricants, and provide branding for venues and vehicles during the Indian National Racing Championships (INRC), according to a statement.

After unveiling the brand logo for Storm-X, V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, said the company had a rich history of supporting motorsports, evidenced by its role as the title sponsor of MotoGP Bharat 2023 and its partnership with FIM for the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) from 2024 to 2026.

It said that in response to the growing emphasis on sustainability in motorsport, Storm-X incorporates sustainable fuel components to reduce the sport’s carbon footprint.

“The launch of STORM-X at the Madras International Circuit is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing motorsport technology,” said Ajit Thomas, President, MMSC.

IndianOil said it has been at the forefront of providing high-quality fuels and lubricants to meet the diverse needs of its customers. It has numerous firsts to its name, including launching the country’s first 100-octane fuel, XP100, and introducing Xtragreen diesel, which offers reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency. Its portfolio also includes Ethanol100 for flex-fuel vehicles and green lubricants with established fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions.