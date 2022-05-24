India’s crude oil production declined marginally in April to 2.47 MT

India’s crude oil production during April this year stood at around 2.47 million tonnes (MT), which is 3.47 per cent higher than target set for the month, but was 0.95 per cent lower than the production during April 2021.

ONGC’s crude oil productionin the nomination block during April 2022 stood at 1.65 MT, which is 4.93 per cent higher than the target and 0.86 per cent higher than the production during April 2021, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

However, the production by Oil India (OIL) in the nomination block during April 2022 was 2.51 lakh tonnes, which is 0.79 per cent lower than target but 3.59 per cent higher than the production during April 2020.

The reason for the shortfall in output was due to less than planned contribution from workover , drilling and old wells. Also, bandhs by local people and associations, after the Baghjan blowout, protests, etc. also Impacted production.

Crude oil production by private sector companies in the PSC/RSC (Production Sharing Contract) regime during April 2022 was 5.67 lakh tonnes, which is 1.28 per cent higher than the target but 7.55 per cent lower than the production during April, 2021.

Natural gas production

Natural gas production during April 2022 was 2,826.73 million standard cubic metres (MSCM), which is 2.29 per cent lower than the monthly target but 6.61 per cent higher than the production during April, 2021.

ONGC’s natural gas production in the nomination blocks during April, 2022 was 1,707.99 MSCM, which is 0.62 per cent higher than the target but 1.01 per cent lower than the production during April, 2021.

The decline was due to the delay of HF in Mandapeta and natural decline in Pasarlapudi and CA-16 fields in Rajahmundry. There is also a decline in production from Gandhar, Jambusar, and Dahej Fields in the Ankleshwar asset.

Natural gas production by OIL in the nomination block during April, 2022 was 244.92 MSCM, which is 19.30 per cent lower than the monthly target but 13.85 per cent higher than the production during April, 2021. The shortfall in output was on account of low upliftment or demand of gas by the major customers. Also, there was a lower than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling, and old wells.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JV companies in the PSC/RSC and CBM regime during April, 2022 was 873.82 MMSCM, which is 2.02 per cent lower than the target but 22.92 per cent higher than the production during April, 2021.

Crude oil processing last month stood at 21.58 MT, which is 2.62 per cent higher than the target for the month and 8.52 per cent higher compared to April 2021. Capacity utilisation during April 2022 was 104.51 per cent.