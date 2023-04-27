By fiscal year 2027–28, more than one million (11.15 lakh) technology professionals may be employed in non-tech sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and consulting, communication media and technology, retail and consumer business, life sciences and healthcare, engineering research and development (ER&D), and energy and resources, according to a report.

Currently, at a rapid 7.53 per cent CAGR in hiring, these industries already have over 0.7 million (7.65 lakh) tech experts in their workforce. The report by TeamLease Digital, the specialised staffing division of TeamLease Services, noted that there is a growing need in non-technology sectors for tech-enabled infrastructure to enhance product and service experiences.

BFSI and consulting sectors employ an estimated 2 lakh tech talent, retail and consumer businesses employ 1.85 lakh, ER&D (1.43 lakh), life sciences and healthcare (1.05 lakh), communications media and technology (0.9 lakh), and energy and resources (0.42 lakh). The hiring in the retail and consumer businesses are projected to grow the fastest by FY 2027, at 2.9 lakh tech professionals, followed by BFSI and consulting (2.75 lakh), ER&D (1.90 lakh), life sciences and healthcare (1.55 lakh), communications media and technology (1.40 lakh), and energy and resources (0.65 lakh).

Upskilling needs

“While there is a surge in jobs, the dearth of skilled talent continues to be a challenge for the industry. Beyond tech hiring, organisations need to invest in broad tech upskilling and lay the foundation for a skill-based talent management system. Currently, in the non-tech sector, the majority of hiring is still not on permanent payrolls. Although 54 per cent of employers engage in a permanent workforce, a substantial 30 per cent engage in mixed contracts, and another 16 per cent engage in contractual hiring. These modes allow the companies to have a flexible policy to scale and cut down hiring costs based on needs and seasonality,” explained Munira Loliwala, Business Head, Specialised Staffing, TeamLease Digital, on the demand-supply gap for tech talent in non-tech sectors.

From a location and salary perspective, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon remain the sweet spots; 27 per cent of all popular tech roles are paid the highest in Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad at 16 per cent, and Delhi and Pune at 13 per cent.

Popular roles

“The massive level of digitisation has created a demand for tech talent in non-tech sectors, and one million tech professionals by FY 2027–28 is a testament to the growing stature of tech jobs in non-tech industries,” Sunil C, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital, said.

In terms of popular job roles, data engineer, business analyst, and solutions architect remain top roles in BFSI and consulting; UI/UX designer, fullstack developer, and game developer in communication media and technology (CMT); graphic designer, data scientist, and fullstack developer in retail and consumer business; data scientist, Java developer, and QA engineer in life sciences and healthcare; embedded software engineer, CAD engineer, and automation engineer in ER&D; and big data analyst, IT infrastructure engineer, and software developer in the energy and resources sector.

Across levels, expertise in cloud-based services, robotic automation transformation, and artificial intelligence will be in vogue. The company launched the ‘Digital People Supply Chain Report: Tech in Non-Tech for H1-2024’ to address the widespread demand for tech talent beyond the technology sector.