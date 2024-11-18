The domestic box office collections in October has reached ₹944 crore, which was led by Tamil cinema with Amaran emerging as the top grosser , as per the latest estimates relased by Ormax Media. With this, cumulative box office collection for the January-October period stood at Rs 8951 crore. This was 7 per cent lower than the same period in the previous year.

Ormax Media’s latest report showed that films released in October grossed ₹944 crore at the domestic box office, including projected future collections of October releases still running in theatres, making it a good month at the India box office. “Led by Amaran and Vettaiyan, Tamil cinema was the highest contributor to this month’s India box office collection, with almost 50 per cent of the month’s collections coming from Tamil films, including their dubbed versions in other Indian languages,” added the report .

“However, with the strong opening performances of “Singham Again” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa-3” in November, and the upcoming release of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” in December, there’s a strong chance that 2024 collections could eventually overtake 2023, or at least come very close to doing so,” Ormax Media said.

Regional dominance

While Hindi releases garnered 34 per cent share at the box office collections, Telugu movies collected 21 per cent share. Tamil movies’ gross collections contributed 18 per cent share to the overall domestic box office collections, while Malayalam movies’ contribution stood at 11 per cent. Hollywood movie’s share to the box office collections in October stood at about 8 per cent.

“The strong performance of Tamil films has resulted in the language share of Tamil increasing from 15 per cent (January-September) to 18 per cent (January-October),” it added.

In the January-October period, the top grossers of the year so far include Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Devara Part 1, the Greatest of All Time and Amara, the report added.

