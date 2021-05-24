Companies

India's Panacea Biotec begins producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: RDIF

Reuters Moscow | Updated on May 24, 2021

Full-scale production expected to begin this summer

Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd on Monday began production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot internationally.

The first batch made by the Indian manufacturer will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute which developed the vaccine, for quality controls, RDIF said in a statement.

Also read: Sputnik V jab to cost ₹995/dose

Full-scale production is expected to begin this summer, RDIF added. Panacea Biotec plans to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V annually, RDIF said in April

