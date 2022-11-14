India’s smartphone market saw a 10 per cent year-on-year decline with the shipment of 43 million units in the third quarter of FY22, finds a report.

Q3 saw the lowest shipments since 2019 with the festival season remaining sluggish due to lack of demand and increase in device pricing, according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The sector continues to struggle with high channel inventory and an increase in the average selling price (APS) to $226 dollars, growing by 15 per cent y-o-y and 6 per cent q-o-q. “The ASP has grown consistently for the past eight quarters in a row due to increasing costs and growing 5G shipments at mid-premium price points,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The report also reveals that despite a flat y-o-y growth rate and shipping 25 million products, online channels had a 58 per cent market share. Offline shipments fell by 20 per cent y-o-y due to weak demand and aggressive internet plays.

MediaTek-based smartphone sales increased to 47 per cent of the total market, while Qualcomm’s decreased to 25 per cent with UNISOC following next at 15 per cent.

The $300 segment underperformed as shipments declined 15 per cent y-o-y. The premium segment — the over $500 category — continued to remain the highest growing price band with 64 per cent growth y-o-y and 8 per cent share. Apple led with a 63 per cent share of that space, followed by Samsung (-22 per cent) and OnePlus (- 9 per cent).

Additionally, the report states of the total smartphones in Q3, 5G smartphones were at 36 per cent at 16 million units. India shipped 67 million 5G smartphones between Q1 FY20 and Q3 FY22. The ASP for 5G smartphones dropped to $393 in 3Q from $509 in Q1.