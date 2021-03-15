Indifi Technologies bags ₹35-cr debt funding from IndusInd Bank

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Indifi Technologies, a Gurugram-based online lending platform for small businesses, has secured ₹35 crore in debt financing from IndusInd Bank Ltd, with a guarantee from US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
These funds were from IndusInd Bank’s impact investing group to Riviera Investors Private Ltd, which is Indifi’s in-house NBFC arm. These funds will be used for onward lending to small businesses to accelerate post-Covid-19 economic recovery, the company said in a statement.
“The guarantee from DFC eliminates foreign exchange rate fluctuation risk from the balance sheet of Riviera and it has become an important tool to mobilise debt funding for impact space companies. We have done $30 million of DFC’s guarantee-backed transactions till date, out of which $25 million has been done in FY21,” Roopa Satish, Head-Corporate & Investment Banking, CSR & Sustainable Banking at IndusInd Bank, said.
Indifi has disbursed more than 30,000 loans across over 12 industries since inception through a network of 20 lenders and 80 partners. Recently, Indifi forayed into the pharmaceutical segment and will be extending its credit line solution to retailers — especially pharma distributors and local chemists — for managing their working capital needs and cash flows.
“Indifi deploys a unique and innovative approach to improve access to finance for small businesses, which are an important engine for economic growth in the Indian economy. Indifi’s support is especially important for India’s small businesses as they weather the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and recover from its effects,” Loren Rodwin, Managing Director of Social Enterprise Finance in DFC’s Office of Development Credit, said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...