Indigenous mRNA vaccine gets nod for human trials

India’s indigenous mRNA vaccine, developed by the Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to carry out Phase I/II clinal trials on humans. The subject expert committee of the DCGI which met here on Wednesday had approved its clinical trials.

Gennova’s vaccine candidate, HGCO19, uses the same platform technology as those used by Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Its seed grant came from the Ind-CEPI grant of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), a statement said here on Friday.

The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response. Instead, the mRNA vaccine carries the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus.

The host body uses this to produce the viral protein that is recognised, thereby making the body mount an immune response against the disease. mRNA-based vaccines are scientifically the ideal choice to address a pandemic because of their rapid developmental timeline. The mRNA vaccine is considered safe as it is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms, the statement said.

They are expected to be highly efficacious because of their inherent capability to be translatable into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm. Additionally, mRNA vaccines are fully synthetic and do not require a host for growth. Therefore, they can be quickly manufactured in an inexpensive manner to ensure their "availability" and "accessibility" for mass vaccination on a sustainable basis.

HGCO19, developed in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation of the US, has already demonstrated safety, immunogenicity and neutralisation antibody activity in animals. The neutralising antibody response of the vaccine in mice and non-human primates was comparable with the sera from convalescent patients of Covid-19.

HGCO19 is stable at 2-8 degree Celsius for two months. Gennova has completed all preliminary work and should initiate the Phase I/II human clinical trials soon.

“Establishment of such an indigenous technology platform will not only empower India to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, but also ensure preparedness for future outbreaks,” said DBT Secretary Renu Swarup.