Indigenous mRNA vaccine gets nod for human trials

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
India’s indigenous mRNA vaccine, developed by the Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to carry out Phase I/II clinal trials on humans. The subject expert committee of the DCGI which met here on Wednesday had approved its clinical trials.
Gennova’s vaccine candidate, HGCO19, uses the same platform technology as those used by Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Its seed grant came from the Ind-CEPI grant of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), a statement said here on Friday.
The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response. Instead, the mRNA vaccine carries the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus.
The host body uses this to produce the viral protein that is recognised, thereby making the body mount an immune response against the disease. mRNA-based vaccines are scientifically the ideal choice to address a pandemic because of their rapid developmental timeline. The mRNA vaccine is considered safe as it is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms, the statement said.
They are expected to be highly efficacious because of their inherent capability to be translatable into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm. Additionally, mRNA vaccines are fully synthetic and do not require a host for growth. Therefore, they can be quickly manufactured in an inexpensive manner to ensure their "availability" and "accessibility" for mass vaccination on a sustainable basis.
HGCO19, developed in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation of the US, has already demonstrated safety, immunogenicity and neutralisation antibody activity in animals. The neutralising antibody response of the vaccine in mice and non-human primates was comparable with the sera from convalescent patients of Covid-19.
HGCO19 is stable at 2-8 degree Celsius for two months. Gennova has completed all preliminary work and should initiate the Phase I/II human clinical trials soon.
“Establishment of such an indigenous technology platform will not only empower India to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, but also ensure preparedness for future outbreaks,” said DBT Secretary Renu Swarup.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...