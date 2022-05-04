Venkataramani Sumantran is new IndiGo Chairman

IndiGo, the country’s largest domestic carrier, has named Venkataramani Sumantran as its next Chairman. He succeeds Meleveetil Damodaran, who stepped down from the board after turning 75.

Sumantran has been an independent non-executive director since May 28, 2020.

In a statement, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo said, “As we get ready for the next phase of our ambitious overseas expansion, Sumantran’s understanding of international markets and world-class global practices will serve us well.”

“His (Sumantran) repertoire of knowledge of how best to leverage technology will be extremely valuable in our future growth. With safety and employee engagement as our key pillars, we have always found Sumantran’s insights invaluable,” he added.

Sumantran has worked in USA, Europe and Asia, in a career spanning over 37 years. He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Celeris Technologies, a strategic advisory firm engaged in the domains of automotive, mobility, digital transformation and technologies. He also serves on the Boards of Rane Holdings and TVS Electronics.