IndiGo pilots under scanner for using expletives mid-air, targeting management

India’s aviation regulator on Thursday, has launched an investigation after some pilots of IndiGo – the country’s largest low-cost carrier – were caught using expletives mid-air via radio.

Expletives were targeted at the company management over delay in salary restoration. At least seven pilots are under the scanner, say sources from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The incident reportedly happened on April 9. Disgruntled over a delay in restoration of their salaries to pre-Covid levels, the seven-odd pilots reportedly used expletives against the company’s senior management while operating the aircraft. Pilots used the 121.5 MHz bandwidth – generally reserved civilian distress or emergency usage – to express their grouse.

Emergency line

Being an emergency bandwidth the frequency is monitored and details are kept on record. Moreover, pilots are supposed to maintain sanctity of the emergency line. Aviation regulators globally are strict about the frequency.

The chatter between the pilots was picked up by the Air Traffic Control and reported to the DGCA. Confirming the development, a senior DGCA official said, “We are looking into this”.

IndiGo, in a statement, said it was made aware of the matter and is now in talks with the regulator to take appropriate action.