IndiGo says it is in the process on addressing employee grievances on remuneration

In view of continued mass leave by employees on account of continued salary cuts, the country’s largest airlines, IndiGo, on Wednesday said it was in the process of “addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration”.

The airline’s management said they was in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of “any issues or grievances”. The last 24 months have been tough for the industry but with business recovering, employee remuneration too would be addressed.

IndiGo clarified that its operations “continue to be normal” and it keeps on adding “several new destinations” to its network.

In a statement, it said: “ As a responsible employer, IndiGo is in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances. The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the last 24+ months. As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration. This is an ongoing activity and we will continue to take employee feedback in the process.”

Pilots, cabin crew and now technicians of the airlines have taken turn to report “sick” as they have repeatedly expressed displeasure over continued pay cuts and disparity in pay even after flight schedules are back at pre-Covid levels and Covid-led flying restrictions have been withdrawn.

IndiGo now has 1,600 daily departures.

On July 2, the airlines saw nearly 55 per cent of its flight run late after cabin crew took “mass sick leave” while a few day later technicians went on leave protesting against salary anomalies.

Apart from IndiGo, aircraft maintenance technicians are also on “sick leave” as they protest against low salaries.

DGCA statement

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a statement said it was hopeful that the situation would improve soon.

Operations across the two airlines continue to be normal though.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now operations are normal. Hopefully, it will be resolved shortly,” Arun Kumar, Director General of DGCA, said in a statement.