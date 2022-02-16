IndiGo ties up with IndianOil to extend loyalty programme

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has announced a partnership with IndianOil for its 6E Rewards Ka-ching credit cardholders.

Under the partnership, Ka-ching cardholders will earn accelerated reward points of up to 4 per cent on fuel spends at more than 35,000 IndianOil outlets across the country.

With accelerated earnings, Ka-ching cardholders will earn free flight tickets with 6E Rewards from daily fuel purchases.

“This partnership will allow members of the IndiGo 6E Rewards programme to convert their spends into free air tickets, while also unlocking more privileges. We have observed over time that fuel is one of the highest category spends on Ka-ching credit cards and with this partnership, IndiGo will offer all-round earnings on daily spends from grocery, dining, entertainment, travel, and now fuel as well. We believe in providing an unparalleled experience and strive to enhance our engagement through these partnerships,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

According to Sandeep Makker, Executive Director (Retail Transformation), IndianOil customers are always on the lookout for rewarding experiences and what more can be fulfilling than getting rewarded as you buy fuel.

“IndianOil believes in transforming fueling experiences by delivering best value to its customers. This alliance allows both the partners to pool valuable expertise and resources to build seamless and unique offerings for customers. This partnership will help IndianOil and IndiGo further strengthen their brand reach and deepen customer engagement,” Makker added.