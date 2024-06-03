IndiGo will host the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting in Delhi next June. This is the third time IATA AGM will be held in Delhi. The national capital had been the venue for the global airline body's annual meeting in 1958 and 1983.

"It’s been over four decades since the industry came together for an IATA AGM in Delhi. With record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world-class infrastructure developments, India is firmly on the trajectory to become the world’s third largest aviation market within this decade.

With such bright prospects, it’s the perfect time for the IATA AGM to return to India and witness these exciting developments first hand,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

"Building on aviation as a force for good and India’s unique diversity, we are looking forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues aimed at sculpting the global aviation landscape around important topics such as safety, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as sustainability, while efficiently delivering the growing global demand for air travel,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers