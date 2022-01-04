IndiGo warns of inflationary impact on airfares

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India’s leading low cost carrier, IndiGo Airlines, has warned of “inflationary impact on airfares” across Kolkata-Delhi, Kolkata-Mumbai, and other routes from West Bengal (to Delhi and Mumbai), in view of flight cancellations and operation restrictions imposed by the Bengal government. Flights have been reduced to two days a week only for the next three months.
The government has imposed restrictions on flights – both coming into and flying out of the State - to Delhi and Mumbai in view of rising Covid cases.
Flights to and from Mumbai and Delhi have been restricted to two days a week – Mondays and Fridays – since January 3.
IndiGo, in a late night statement, said it was limiting the operation of flights to Kolkata, Durgapur and Bagdogra (the three operational airports from West Bengal) from Delhi and Mumbai, to only Monday and Friday (in line with the restrictions), while the remaining flights on these six routes will be cancelled for the next three months.
“The limited capacity may lead to inflationary impact on the airfares on these routes. We are in the process of informing the affected passengers. Customers are requested to click on “Plan B” on our website www.goindigo.in to choose alternate flights or claim refund,” it said in the statement.
As on January 3, West Bengal reported 6,078 new Covid cases, with the capital city of Kolkata witnessing a fresh case load of 2,800, as per its health bulletin.
Delhi, meanwhile, reported 4,099 Covid cases while Mumbai logged 8,082 cases.
