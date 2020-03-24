Companies

IndiGrid completes acquisition of ENICL from Sterlite Power

Our Bureau mbai | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Mu India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), an infrastructure investment trust, has completed the acquisition of East North Interconnection Company Limited Limited (ENICL) from Sterlite Power for $134 million.

With this acquisition, IndiGrid’s AUM will increase by 10 per cent to ₹12,100 crore or $1.6 billion, it said in a filing to the exchanges. Also, IndiGrid’s portfolio will increase to nine power transmission projects,with a total network of 20 power transmission lines spanning across more than 5,800 circuit km across 13 States, the filing added.

Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGrid, said: “This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire accretive assets with long term certainty of cash flows. Our focus is to not only ensure stable distribution to unit holders by owning assets with long-term contracts but also grow it with accretive acquisitions.”

Published on March 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Corporates work on new campaigns, product promotion strategies related to coronavirus