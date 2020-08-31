IndiGrid completes acquisition of GPTL from Sterlite Power

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
IndiGrid has completed the acquisition of Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Limited (GPTL) from Sterlite Power for ₹1,080 crore.
IndiGrid, India’s first power sector InvIT, is managed by Sterlite Investment Managers Limited, wherein KKR and GIC jointly own 57 per cent in the InvIT. Further, IndiGrid has ₹5,500 crore in the pipeline of transmission projects under the framework agreement with Sterlite Power, of which it has acquired GTPL and East North Interconnection Company Limited Transmission Company Limited (ENICL).
In a statement to the exchanges, the company said that with this acquisition, IndiGrid’s Assets Under Management or AUM has increased by 9 per cent to ₹13,300 crore. GPTL is part of Inter State Transmission Scheme (ISTS) network and consists of three gas insulated substations (GIS) with a total transformation capacity of 3,000 MVA and 270 circuit kilometers of 400 KV transmission lines spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.
The acquisition of GPTL was envisaged as part of the framework agreement signed with Sterlite Power in April 2019 for acquisition of three assets upon commissioning. This acquisition has been funded by internal accruals, proceeds from the preference issue done in May 2019 and new debt. “With this investment, IndiGrid’s net debt will be at 53 per cent, significantly below the 70 per cent leverage threshold as per SEBI InvIT Regulations, said Harsh Shah, CEO, IndiGrid.
Anuraag Srivastava, Group CFO, Sterlite Power, said the GPTL sale is its ninth asset transfer to IndiGrid. “With this, we have transferred about ₹12,300 crore worth transmission assets till date. The sale of this strategic project amidst a challenging market situation is a clear validation of the pioneering asset monetization model and our ability to commission high quality projects with long term stable cash flows,” said Srivastava.
In May, IndiGrid bought power transmission line operator Jhajjar KT Transco Private Limited for ₹310 crore. Jhajjar KT Transco is owned by Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL). owns 10 operating projects consisting of 25 transmission lines with more than 6,080 ckms length and 7 substations with 10,735 MVA transformation capacity.
