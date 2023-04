IndiGrid said on Thursday it has raised ₹1,140 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures, that were subscribed to by International Finance Corporation. With a total tenure of 18 years, the NCDs were priced at a competitive rate that is fixed for a long tenure. IndiGrid plans to utilise this debt for funding its upcoming refinancing opportunities in FY24.

