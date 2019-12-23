IndoSpace leases out Ranjangaon facility to Jabil Circuit

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Everstone-backed IndoSpace, a developer of industrial real estate and warehousing facilities, has leased out 60,000 sq feet of light manufacturing and assembly facility at Ranjangaon, Pune to Jabil Circuit India Private Ltd, a subsidiary of NYSE-listed Jabil, a global manufacturing solutions provider.
KA Lee, Senior Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer, Jabil Green Point, said, “We are happy to partner with IndoSpace for our new manufacturing and assembly plant in Pune. This facility will help Jabil Green Point, a division of Jabil Inc, in leveraging the growth potential of the Indian market which is continuing to emerge as a key manufacturing hub for our global customers.”
Rajesh Jaggi, Vice-Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “We are pleased to have Jabil as a tenant and look forward to working with Jabil on future expansion endeavours in India. Our global industrial real estate experience along with local execution capabilities enabled us to anticipate the needs of Jabil and structure solutions that support their business plans.”
Spread across 104 acres, the IndoSpace facility in Ranjangaon is a fully integrated industrial park located in MIDC Ranjangaon. The park consists of more than 2.4 million sq. ft of modern warehouses and light manufacturing facilities that are designed to meet the manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs of global companies. IndoSpace has a portfolio of 34.5 million sq ft across developed and under-construction projects comprising 33 industrial and logistics parks in 9 cities.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...