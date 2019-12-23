IndoSpace leases out Ranjangaon facility to Jabil Circuit

Everstone-backed IndoSpace, a developer of industrial real estate and warehousing facilities, has leased out 60,000 sq feet of light manufacturing and assembly facility at Ranjangaon, Pune to Jabil Circuit India Private Ltd, a subsidiary of NYSE-listed Jabil, a global manufacturing solutions provider.

KA Lee, Senior Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer, Jabil Green Point, said, “We are happy to partner with IndoSpace for our new manufacturing and assembly plant in Pune. This facility will help Jabil Green Point, a division of Jabil Inc, in leveraging the growth potential of the Indian market which is continuing to emerge as a key manufacturing hub for our global customers.”

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice-Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “We are pleased to have Jabil as a tenant and look forward to working with Jabil on future expansion endeavours in India. Our global industrial real estate experience along with local execution capabilities enabled us to anticipate the needs of Jabil and structure solutions that support their business plans.”

Spread across 104 acres, the IndoSpace facility in Ranjangaon is a fully integrated industrial park located in MIDC Ranjangaon. The park consists of more than 2.4 million sq. ft of modern warehouses and light manufacturing facilities that are designed to meet the manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs of global companies. IndoSpace has a portfolio of 34.5 million sq ft across developed and under-construction projects comprising 33 industrial and logistics parks in 9 cities.