Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, makers of the “first” triple cask Indri single malt, has announced the launch of its first travel retail exclusive ‘City Series’ with the debut Oloroso-Sherry cask expression exclusively for Bengaluru Duty-Free.

According to the company, this is the first in a series of bespoke single cask expressions, with each release embodying a different Indian city, available solely through select duty-free outlets across India and the world.

“We are thrilled to unveil the first expression of our ‘City Series’ with Bengaluru Duty-Free. Each expression of this series is a celebration of India’s diverse cities, their unique essence, and cultural richness. Bengaluru, being the vibrant fusion of tradition and modernity, serves as the perfect starting point for this journey.”

“This exclusive Oloroso-Sherry single cask expression not only showcases Indri’s craftsmanship but also offers travellers a truly memorable experience – a taste of the spirit and soul of Bengaluru in every sip.” said Siddhartha Sharma, Promoter, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.

Bottled at 58.5 per cent ABV, the Oloroso-Sherry single cask expression is priced at around ₹9500 approx and available at Duty-Free, Terminal 2 Departure, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Each expression of the ‘City Series’ will be an ode to a city’s unique culture, essence, and personality, the company said. City-specific expressions will be released at other exclusive duty-free outlets gradually.

