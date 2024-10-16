Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2024, produced by Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, will be available in Gurugram, Haryana from October 25. The single malt whiskey secured a gold medal at the Whiskies of the World Awards 2024. The competition awarded Indri’s second expression of the Diwali Collector’s Edition for the second year running.

The Whiskies of the World Awards is a competition hosted annually by the Whiskies of the World team. Each year, whiskies from across the globe are judged on a 100-points basis, with a concentration on aromatics, flavour, and finish.

Siddhartha Sharma, promoter of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, said, “Indri’s latest triumph at Whiskies of the World Awards, coupled with our position as the world’s fastest-growing single malt brand, marks a pivotal moment in our strategic journey. This recognition reflects our commitment to producing world-class whiskies that highlight the richness of Indian terroir, while continuing to innovate with each new expression. As we continue to outpace industry growth rates, we’re not just winning awards – we’re globally endeavouring to develop a category for Indian single malts, which can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any global single malt producer.”

The single malt whiskey retails at an MSP of ₹15,000 and is bottled at 50% ABV.

