Decarbonisation focused Venture Studio IndusDC has earmarked ₹100 crore of blended finance to identify and co-build hard tech start-ups from India

The venture studio will identify and develop deep-tech start-ups in industrial and energy sectors in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

The studio aims to build 5 start-ups in the next 2 years and more than 50 globally over the next decade.

It has already secured commitments from Spectrum Impact, the family office of Aarti Industries promoters, and received backing from angel investors Ashish Gupta of Helion Ventures and Sri Myneni of Knoah Solutions

The venture studio will identify technologies and lab-stage ideas related to CO 2 emission reduction primarily in the industrial and energy sectors. The studio will come in as co-founders, onboard entrepreneurs and co-build hard tech start-ups.

The studio will sign additional commitment agreements with strategic investors for grants, equity and debt over the course of FY25.

IndusDC – founded in 2023 by Kushant Uppal, Satyanarayanan Seshadri and Hanmantgad – will serve as cofounder for each of the start-ups, working closely with its entrepreneurs in residence (EIR) to develop lab-stage ideas and intellectual properties (IPs) up to the product-market fit (PMF) stage.

“The energy transition journey will create 40T$ of new business opportunity, globally. Labs and inventors across the globe have the best technologies for CO 2 emission reduction. The challenge lies in building ventures from identifying the right IP, building the right teams and processes, keeping customer focus and infusing appropriate capital along the journey of building the venture. At IndusDC, we are building platforms to address each stage of the startup as they scale from lab to market. Our team is deeply committed to establishing the benchmarks for an IP-focused decarbonisation venture studio and making it an attractive asset class for investors,” said Kushant Uppal, Founder & CEO, IndusDC

