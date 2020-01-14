Companies

IndusInd Bank Q3 profit up 32 per cent at ₹1,300 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday posted 32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,300.20 crore for December quarter of 2019-20. The bank had registered a profit of Rs 985.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the period increased to Rs 9,073.93 crore from Rs 7,232.32 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.18 per cent of the total advances at the end of December quarter of the current fiscal as against 1.13 per cent by the end of same period a year ago.

Net NPAs increased to 1.05 per cent in the quarter from 0.59 per cent of the total assets in the year-ago period.

IndusInd Bank stock was trading at Rs 1,528.80, down 0.76 per cent, on the BSE.

