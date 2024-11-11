US-based Industrial AI player Avathon, formerly SparkCognition, has announced its rebranding and plans to triple its workforce in India over the next 24 months, increasing from approximately 140 to 400 employees. Additionally, Avathon aims to make India its largest R&D hub by headcount worldwide.

Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon, said, “India is at the heart of Avathon’s roadmap, with AI projected to contribute over 50% of the Asia-Pacific region’s growth in traditional industries by 2028. India will play a pivotal role in our expansion, serving as a hub for product engineering, delivery, support, and R&D. Our rebranding effort aims to communicate the real-world applications of AI and how we’re revolutionizing industries like energy, supply chain, and aviation.”

Avathon entered India through the acquisition of Integration Wizards. The company has three R&D centers in Bangalore, Austin, and San Francisco. Globally, it has around 300 employees.

“Earlier this year, we were at around 70 employees. We already doubled that number in Bangalore and now have around 140 employees. We plan to get up to 400 over the next two years. A majority of that employee

base, around 75%, will be focused on research and product development. We have our centers of excellence in the Bay Area and Austin. Bengaluru is becoming the third one. The center here will be part of everything we do from a product perspective. The plan is to make it the largest R&D hub; till earlier this year, the only R&D we did in Bangalore was around computer vision. This year, we started doing R&D across the entire platform,” he added.

Avathon is focused on attracting talent in AI and engineering. While its global headquarters recently relocated to Silicon Valley to capitalize on the region’s innovation ecosystem, its dedication to nurturing talent and advancing R&D in India remains a priority.

Avathon’s AI platform is contracted to deliver safety monitoring for some oil and gas organisations in India across 17,000 retail outlets, 83 terminals, and 15 airport fueling stations. The company also has strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Qualcomm.

With over $100 trillion of aging infrastructure facing strain from supply disruptions, workforce shortages, and evolving security threats, Avathon aims to address these challenges.

The company also achieved unicorn status recently. “We will probably raise another round of funding in the second half of 2025. We are on a path where we can be a large independent public company someday, but we are two to three years away from that discussion,” the CEO stated.