Politicians and business leaders extended condolences and homage to Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar, the former Vice-Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Ltd (TKML), who passed away at the age of 64, due to a massive heart attack in Bengaluru late Tuesday night.

“We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace,” shared Toyota India on its Twitter account.

The death of the fourth-generation scion of the storied 134-year-old Kirloskar Group shocked fellow industry leaders, politicians and masses alike.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, shared his grief on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and a very dear friend of mine, Vikram Kirloskar Ji. It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who’ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India.”

Industry leaders, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Uday Kotak and Naveen Jindal, expressed their sorrow over Kirloskar’s death. Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon, tweeted: “Devastated by Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend whom I will hugely miss. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi.”

“Very sad to lose my friend Vikram Kirloskar. He had world-class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart,” said Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank in a tweet. Naveen Jindal wrote: “Shri Vikram Kirloskar was a pioneer in the Indian automobile industry, loved and admired by all. He leaves behind a rich legacy and will always be remembered for his contributions to nation building. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones & the Kirloskar group. Om Shanti.”

A graduate in mechanical engineering from MIT, he was involved in the automobile sector since 1981. Vikram Kirloskar was a former President of CII and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Vikram led the group’s partnership in several ventures with Japanese conglomerate Toyota, including automobiles, textile machinery, insurance, real estate and healthcare. Though the Kirloskar group had a mere 11 per cent stake in TKML, Vikram had become the face of the company.

An avid golfer and tennis player, he was also a swimming enthusiast, and is survived by his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi, apart from a grandchild. His daughter Manasi is married to Neville Tata, whose father Noel and Ratan Tata are half-brothers. Manasi sits on the board of a number of group companies.