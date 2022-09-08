Industry leaders to unveil white paper on renewable energy at REI Expo 2022

The Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2022, which is scheduled for September28-30, will unveil a white paper on the status, opportunities and challenges in renewable energy (RE) in India.

Informa Markets, which is hosting the expo, said the event will focus on the entire value chain in renewable energy.

He added that RE generation has increased at the rate of 16 per cent (CAGR) since 2015. The investment in RE is estimated by the industry at around $13 billion in FY23 and a white paper is required in view of the huge potential of capacity addition in the next eight years (till 2030), he added.

REI 2022 is coming back with a renewed focus on enhancing the growth perimeters of the RE sector in India.

The expo has gained strong support from the Indian Bio Gas Association, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), National Highway of Electric Vehicles, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, United States Agency for International Development (USAID, Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce and Indo German Energy Forum (IGEF).