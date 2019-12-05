IndyFint raises $2.1 million in Series A funding

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
IndyFint, a Bangalore-based virtual-banking startup has raised $2.1 million in Series A funding.
The startup which began operations in October 2019 raised funding which was led Saravanan Adiseshan, Co-founder of SJ Associates. IndyFint is founded by Paddy Padmanabhan, the Chief Architect of Finacle core banking software from Infosys along with Rajiv Kuchhal, a serial entrepreneur.
IndyFint is building a lending market place that would enable lenders to directly offer short-term loans to merchants, employees and students. In a bid to create a pull based credit ecosystem, IndyFint is also planning to develop its proprietary machine-learning lending algorithms for “Credit Scoring” basis the transactions of small business entrepreneurs.
With this infusion, Adiseshan, will be joining on the Board. IndyFint plans to use the new investment to accelerate product development and drive its market expansion efforts. With the unorganised lending being upwards of $130 billion a year in India, there needs to be concerted effort to provide timely and affordable credit to millions of users, said Padmanabhan.
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...