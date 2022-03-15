inFeedo raises $12 mn from Jungle Ventures, Tiger Global & others

inFeedo, an employee experience platform, has raised $12 million Series A funding from Jungle Ventures, along with the participation from Tiger Global and existing investors like Bling Capital.

Other investors such as Bhavin Turakhia (Founder Zeta), Sreedhar Peddineni (Co-founder Gainsight), Suman Gopalan (CHRO Freshworks) and Ankur Warikoo also participated in this round. This brings the total capital raised since inception to $16 million. In less than 18 months, the company says it has tripled its valuation and scheduled its second ESOP buyback for all employees.

Founded in 2016 by Tanmaya Jain and Varun Puri, inFeedo is an all-in-one employee experience platform with people analytics that help predict attrition, burnout and disengagement in top talent. Their proprietary AI bot called Amber can have intelligent conversations with employees to find hidden gaps in their culture, managers and wellbeing in real time.

‘Time to roar’

Commenting on the announcement, Tanmaya Jain, Founder and CEO of inFeedo, said, “There’s never been a more critical time to put people at the heart of your business. This milestone isn’t about our series A, it’s about our A game. It’s about surrounding ourselves with A players who share a vision of helping companies build a culture where people love to come to work. It’s about conversational AI and people science teams coming together to build meaningful employee experiences. With both Tiger and Jungle now behind us, it’s finally time for inFeedo to roar.”

The start-up currently serves over 175 people-first enterprises in more than 60 countries, with Amber having over 1.3 million conversations in the last year alone. Its customers include MNCs like Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo, conglomerates like TATA, Godrej and Bharti and unicorns like Unacademy, Paytm and OYO. Backed by conversational AI.

Redefining employee engagement

Arpit Beri, Principal at Jungle Ventures, added, “The relationship between employees and companies is changing radically, forcing leaders to rethink their approach to their most precious resource — talent. The kind of encouraging on-ground feedback we received from all stakeholders, be it the customers, the competitors or even the ex-employees makes us extremely excited to partner with inFeedo, as they set out to redefine employee engagement for global enterprises.”

Charged with fresh funds, inFeedo aims to triple their product line, quadruple revenue, double their team and accelerate growth in Southeast Asia, India and the US, in the next couple of years. To accomplish this, the start-up is currently hiring for over 140 remote roles across all functions, especially marketing, product, engineering and sales in these regions. Earlier in 2020, inFeedo had raised funds from Y Combinator, Girish Mathrubootham (CEO Freshworks), Peyush Bansal (CEO Lenskart) and Ritesh Malik (Founder innov8).