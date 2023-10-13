Infinity Learn, edtech firm backed by education group Sri Chaitanya, plans to open 40 offline centres in the next two years, told Ujjwal Singh, founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

Currently, the company has three offline centres in Patna and Lucknow and is planning to open three more by March 2024 in Lucknow, Noida and Kolkata.

“We are expanding. We’re putting our own infrastructure to ensure that we do very well,” said Ujjwal Singh.

Infinity Learn is expanding its presence in North India, and counts Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna as its major market after Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Infinity Learn has launched its AI tool IL VISTA: Virtual Intelligent System for Tailored Academics for educators and learners to achieve scalable outcome-based learning. The firm said that ‘personalised education’ to every learner at an affordable cost can finally be delivered using AI.

It would enable learners to solve doubts, assessment for learning, along with other features.

“While our journey with AI in education has only just begun, the initial pilot of VISTA has shown immense promise. As we continue to innovate and refine our approach, I am confident we’re on the cusp of delivering a mature product that will redefine the educational landscape. The early results have already sparked excitement and anticipation, and I’m eagerly looking forward to the leaps we’ll make in the coming days,” he added.

The company reported revenue from operations reached over ₹100 crore in FY23 compared to just ₹2.3 crore in FY22. It has also become a PAT (Profit After Tax) positive company. Currently, Infinity Learn has over 750,000 subscribers and seven million learners accessing content in some form on its platform. The company aims to reach over 50 million learners and 1 million paid learners on its platform by 2025.

