Info Edge to acquire HR SaaS startup Zwayam to boost Naukri’s growth

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The parent company of Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com - Info Edge - said it will acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of HR Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Zwayam Digital for around Rs 61 crore.
The all-cash deal is expected to close on or before June 30, 2021, as per regulatory filing of the consumer internet major.
Post-acquisition, the Bengaluru-based startup will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info Edge.
Info Edge said the proposed acquisition will help the company to further consolidate its position in the online recruitment solutions segment where its flagship brand Naukri.com is a market leader.
Zwayam has powered the digital transformation of the recruitment process of many enterprises and will continue to do so as a part of Info Edge.
Hitesh Oberoi, co-promoter, MD and CEO, Info Edge, in a statement, said, “This acquisition will supplement and complement Info Edge’s current recruitment offerings and help it cement its position as a leader in the enterprise recruitment solutions market.” Info Edge has also been a major investor in startups like Zomato and PolicyBazaar.
Founded in 2015 by Joseph John, Nicel KM, Divya T and Shreyas Tonse, Zwayam Digital is an AI and ML powered recruitment management SaaS platform, which helps enterprises streamline and automate the end-to-end recruitment workflow from sourcing, on-boarding to other recruitment solutions with configurable plug and play modules.
“Info Edge will provide us with the necessary expertise and resources we needed to support our customers better,” Joseph John, CEO, Zwayam said.
Zwayam Digital’s annual turnover in FY21 stood at Rs. 6.46 crore. It clocked a turnover of Rs 4.40 crore in FY20 and Rs 2.27 crore in FY19 respectively.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...