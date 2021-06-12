Infosys automating integration between own platform, CoWIN to ease vaccination process for staff

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
IT major Infosys on Saturday said it is automating the integration between its own vaccination platform and CoWIN to ease the inoculation process for its staff and their families.
CoWIN head R S Sharma had recently said over a dozen entities, including large digital companies like Paytm, MakeMyTrip and Infosys are looking at approval for offering vaccine bookings.
“As Infosys is in the process of rolling out vaccines for employees and their family, across our Development Centres in India, we are automating integration between our own vaccination platform and CoWIN to make the programme seamless,” Infosys said in an emailed statement to PTI.
India has been ramping up vaccination to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. India has so far administered over 24.9 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries. The government had, last month, released new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications, easing the way for such apps to offer vaccine bookings.
Previously, giants like Facebook and Google to startups such as HealthifyMe have introduced a slew of tools to help people find slots for vaccination appointments.
Platforms like Under45 and GetJab became popular overnight as they alerted users when vaccine slots opened up and then directed them to the CoWIN platform to secure an appointment.
The government has been undertaking vaccinations in a phased manner, starting with those over 60 years, then for those over 45 years and most recently, for those aged between 18-44 years.
Initial hiccups like glitches on CoWIN platform and vaccine shortage are also being gradually ironed out. On Wednesday, the government announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate. Users can also make the correction through the CoWIN website.
