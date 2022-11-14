Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, has launched the Center of AI and Automation, in collaboration with IBM, at the Infosys Business Experience Lounge in Poland, to bring digital excellence to enterprises globally.

The announcement underscores two years of strong collaboration between Infosys BPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud environments, said the company.

Formed in collaboration with IBM, the center will showcase the portfolio of data and AI solutions that are designed to automate and accelerate the hybrid cloud journey of global enterprises. The center will complement Infosys BPM service offerings that are built with a design thinking approach and deep domain expertise in data and AI technologies.

Kapil Jain, Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Sales and Enterprise Capability, Infosys BPM, said, “This collaboration with IBM Watson, through end-to-end hybrid cloud offerings, robust AI capabilities, domain-specific use cases, and business functional contextualisation, will enable organisations to better navigate the complexities of digital transformation, leading to enhanced business value.”

Innovation powerhouse

Focusing on a comprehensive suite of solutions, the experience center is well-positioned to be an innovation powerhouse, enabling enterprises to address complex business process challenges at scale across domains and industries, said the company.

Clients will get access to various digital solution offerings across the space of data, AI, and hyper-automation, such as IBM CloudPak for Data, IBM Watson Assistant & IBM Watson Discovery among others. This is including Infosys Intelligent Document Processing, Infosys Interaction Analytics, Infosys Multilingual Conversational AI, and Infosys Accounts Payable among many others.