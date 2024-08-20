IT-employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), on Tuesday, filed a complaint against IT major Infosys for the delay in onboarding over 2,000 engineering graduates who were selected for various roles in the 2022-23 recruitment drive.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, the President of NITES, said the union has registered a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment addressing the “exploitation and unprofessional treatment of the graduates who were selected for system engineer and digital specialist engineer roles during the recruitment drive.”

In a statement, Saluja noted that graduates who were issued offered letters as early as April 2022 have been subjected to continuous delays in the onboarding process, unpaid pre-training programs, and additional assessments.

“Despite fulfilling all requirements, these professionals have been kept in limbo for over two years, causing them immense frustration, anxiety, and uncertainty. This is not just a breach of trust by one of India’s largest IT companies, but also a significant issue that impacts the future of our country’s IT workforce and economy,” said the statement.

According to the union, after prolonged delays, the graduates were instructed to participate in an unpaid virtual pretraining program in July 2024.

The company’s HR team had allegedly informed them that their joining would be finalised either on August 19 or by September 2 this year. However, despite completing pre-training, the results were not communicated and instead, the graduates were informed they needed to retake the pre-training exam offline without remuneration.

The NITES president urged the government to take immediate action against Infosys to ensure the protection of rights of these professionals, and to halt such exploitative practices. In June 2024, NITES filed a similar complaint against Infosys about 2,000 campus recruits waiting to be onboarded.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025, the company announced plans to hire 15,000-20,000 freshers depending on its growth.

Infosys did not respond by the time of going to press.

