Bengaluru-based IT services giant Infosys will be handing out a 90 percent average performance bonus to eligible employees for Q2FY25, according to reports.

The payout, which is said to be distributed with November-end salaries, is targeted at mid to junior-level employees. This time, the performance bonus averages approximately 90 percent, compared to around 80 percent in Q1, reports indicate.

Infosys declined to comment on this development.

Addressing analysts in the Q2FY25 earnings conference call, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said that for compensation hikes, the company evaluates factors including demand environment, market practice, and historical compensation.

“Our last compensation increase was in November last year. Within this quarter, we also increased our variable pay as well. We will do wage hikes in a phased manner like in the earlier years. Part of the employees will get it effective 1st January and the balance, effective 1st April,” he explained.

Infosys had not spelled out the quantum of the wage hike at that point, the CFO said. The junior employees will receive it in January, and the rest in April. However, a majority of employees will get their wage hikes in January, he said.

Shares of the company were up 0.21 per cent during the day and closed at ₹1,925.90 per share on BSE.

(with inputs from PTI)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit