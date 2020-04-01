Infosys Foundation to set up 100-room quarantine facility

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys and Narayana Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in the country, has announced the launch of a 100-room quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients, in the vicinity of Narayana Health City near here.

The facility — aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society — will accommodate patients, offer regular monitoring by doctors, nurses, and provide essential medication, free of cost, the statement said.

The patients in the isolation facility will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City. Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation announced its commitment of ₹100 crore to help the government with Covid-19 relief efforts.