Infosys Q2 net rises 11.7% on large deal wins

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Infosys came up with another quarter of stellar results, with the IT major posting a 11.7 per cent increase in net profit to ₹5,428 crore in the second quarter over the same period last year, beating street estimates.
The company also raised its growth forecast for FY22 to 16.5-17.5 per cent, on the back of large deal wins and increased spending by clients.
The company benefited from higher contribution from the Daimler deal, increased adoption of digital transformation by clients.
The company’s CEO and MD, Salil Parekh, told an earnings press conference on Wednesday that Infosys will soon announce a new organisational structure with the current chief operating officer, UB Pravin Rao, set to retire in December this year.
The major cause of concern, however, was an increase in the attrition rate to 20.1 per cent from 13.9 per cent. The company has already given substantial hikes during January and July, while promotions were being given to high-performance employees. “To harness the full potential of the market opportunity, we are expanding our college graduates hiring programme to 45,000 for the year from 35,000 in the current year,” said Pravin Rao. As far as lateral hires are concerned, those with digital skills are being preferred, and around 80 per cent of incremental demand from digital has come from reskilling of existing employees.
Nearly 1 million graduates join the IT industry every year. The company had to incur more costs to retain talent with the employee cost growing by 3.4 per cent sequentially and by 17.5 per cent on a y-o-y basis.
Parekh said the pipeline for large deals has been very strong. The company won 22 deals worth $2.15 billion in the July-September period, compared with $2.6 billion in the previous quarter.
Infosys’ revenues for the quarter rose 20.5 per cent to ₹29,602 crore on a year-on-year basis. Revenues in constant currency terms grew by 19.4 per cent y-o-y and 6.3 per cent q-o-q. Digital revenues grew to 56.1 per cent of total revenues, while the operating margin was at 23.6 per cent, posting a decline of 1.8 per cent due to supply-side headwinds.
Parekh said there has been steady progress on the IT system. More than 1.9 crore returns have been filed as of yesterday using the new system.
More than 18 crore logins have been observed on the portal. Over 3.8 unique users have successfully completed various transactions. From the previous assessment year, 96 per cent of the returns have been processed and from the current year 1 crore has been processed. To ensure a smooth filing, Infosys has continuously engaged over 12,000 individual taxpayers and CAs. About 2-3 lakh IT returns are being filed each day.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...