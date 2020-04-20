Infosys results: Q4 revenue up to ₹23,267 crore, net profit up 6.3 per cent

Infosys has posted a 6.3 per cent increase in net profit to ₹4,335 crore for Q4 FY20, missing the street estimates. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,267 crore.

“Considering the business uncertainty emanating from Covid-19, the company is unable to provide guidance on revenues and margins for FY21 at this stage. The company will provide guidance after visibility improves,” a statement from the company said.

For FY20, revenue grew by 9.8 per cent in constant currency, while the operating margin grew at 21.3 per cent. On a sequential basis, revenue grew by 0.8 per cent.

The company had cash of $3.6 billion, with no debt on the balance sheet. It announced a final dividend of ₹9.50 per share.

Satisfying year, says COO

“I am proud of the Infosys team that has worked exceptionally well to achieve 93 per cent remote working today, and ensuring consistent service delivery for our clients in this rapidly changing environment,” Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh said.

He said the company had an exceptional year in FY 20 with a growth of 9.8 per cent and an operating margin of 21.3 per cent. While the immediate short-term will be challenging, he said that the company is seeing that there is a strong interest to consolidate with partners with high-quality and agile service delivery and strong financial resilience. “I am confident we will emerge from this stronger,” he said

“We completed a satisfying year on multiple counts – growth in all verticals and geographies, a significant increase in large deal wins, good client mining and operational discipline”, said Pravin Rao, COO.

“The impact caused by Covid-19 since last few weeks of March has led to significant displacement in the operating model, while severely testing business continuity plans of companies. We demonstrated what a “Live Enterprise’ truly is by improving the infrastructure and technology enablement for our employees in a short time span and ensuring business continuity for clients.”

“We continue to remain focused on execution excellence in a period of high uncertainty. Our relentless focus on liquidity will be supported by our strong balance sheet of $3.6 billion cash, backed by accelerated cost take-outs and operational rigour,” said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. “The final dividend of ₹9.50 per share is a testimony of a strong free cash flow performance for FY 20.”

Covid-19 update

As the world comes together to manage the impact of the crisis caused by Covid-19, Infosys is making every effort to tackle the turbulence.

The company is prioritizing employee well-being, assuring services for business continuity and strategizing offerings to improve business resilience for its clients, while also supporting community initiatives.

Over 93 per cent of the company’s workforce is enabled to work from home in countries still under lockdown, and from the company’s offices, wherever possible .

Whistleblower impact

Infosys has said it is unable to predict the scope, duration or the outcome of investigations related to a whistleblower’s complaints by agencies such as US SEC and SEBI.