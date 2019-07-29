Infosys sets up cyber defence centre in Bucharest

Infosys on Monday announced the launch of a cyber defence centre in Bucharest, Romania. The centre is an expansion of services delivered through Infosys Digital Innovation Centre, which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.

The Defence Centre will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey, a statement said.

These services - which include security monitoring, management and re-mediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response - will be delivered by certified and highly-skilled cyber security professionals, it added.

The services offered will be compliant with country-specific regulatory requirements. Infosys is also expanding its current team in Romania by recruiting local talent and investing in advanced training for both its current employees and new hires.

“Every business needs to be secure by design and have a comprehensive view of the threat landscape with constant monitoring and management. Our Infosys cyber defence centres help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks enabling them to scale securely in their digital journey,” Infosys Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cyber Security Practice Vishal Salvi said.