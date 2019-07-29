Infosys sets up cyber defence centre in Bucharest

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Infosys on Monday announced the launch of a cyber defence centre in Bucharest, Romania. The centre is an expansion of services delivered through Infosys Digital Innovation Centre, which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.
The Defence Centre will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey, a statement said.
These services - which include security monitoring, management and re-mediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response - will be delivered by certified and highly-skilled cyber security professionals, it added.
The services offered will be compliant with country-specific regulatory requirements. Infosys is also expanding its current team in Romania by recruiting local talent and investing in advanced training for both its current employees and new hires.
“Every business needs to be secure by design and have a comprehensive view of the threat landscape with constant monitoring and management. Our Infosys cyber defence centres help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks enabling them to scale securely in their digital journey,” Infosys Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cyber Security Practice Vishal Salvi said.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...