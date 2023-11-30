IT major Infosys announced its collaboration with Shell New Energies UK Ltd (Shell), an international energy company, to accelerate adoption of immersion cooling services for data centers.

Through this strategic engagement, Infosys and Shell will bring together their capabilities in digital and energy, respectively, and an ecosystem of partners, to create an integrated offering for green data centers.

This will be achieved by leveraging Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid, a synthetic, single-phase immersion cooling fluid designed to maximise the energy efficiency and performance of data servers and IT components, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Sustainable future

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Sustainability, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, “In our joint efforts with Shell, we aim to create a more sustainable future. This collaboration will leverage AI based digital solutions that will create environmentally responsible data centers that can manage high computing loads with optimized hardware. It is also critical that future digital and physical solutions are created with a view to make AI more sustainable and scalable.”

According to recent industry estimates, data centers are responsible for up to 1.5 per cent of global electricity consumption and 1 per cent of global CO 2 emissions. AI is expected to accelerate data center demand and AI workloads will significantly increase both energy consumption and CO 2 emissions.

Immersion cooling technology claims to potentially show up to 30 per cent lower CO 2 emissions and 48 per cent reduction in energy footprint production[ii]. Shell and Infosys will test this, leveraging both Shell’s immersion cooling and Infosys’ digital solutions. Following the pilot at Shell’s and Infosys’ data centers, the companies intend to extend the offer to other customers globally.